TEAM IS SET TO CREATE HISTORY: Shalom is off to titles

The Shalom College team that is heading to the Champion Basketball School of Queensland. TEAM: coach Kylie Giles (front) with Mekkija Redgard, Tahlia Glover, Lili Haster, Indigo Jenkins, Zali Haster, Shelby Cass, Alyssa Cameron and Makayla Mortenson. Tanisha Sands (absent).

BASKETBALL: These talented basketballers have done many things together over the past few years but this week they will do something as a group for the first time.

They will represent their school in competition.

Shalom College is sending a female team for the first time to the Champion Basketball School of Queensland titles that will be held in Brisbane this week.

It is the first time in Bundaberg history that a women's team is playing at the school titles, which are run by Basketball Queensland.

It is also the first time in a long time that a side from the Rum City is playing with no high schools competing in it recently.

The teams addition to the competition has come through their coach and Shalom College teacher Kylie Giles.

"I've known about it for years but never had enough players to enter a team and be competitive," she said.

"When I started work here last year, I put it forward (a team) and they (Shalom) were keen.

"We had to put an expression in and they accepted wildcards, so we got one of them to go in this year."

The plan is to play for the next three years, slowly building the team towards Division 1 with most girls in the team in year nine or 10 right now.

The competition is an open one with girls in year 12 able to compete.

The side will compete in Division 3 this year.

"We've got to go out and win and give 100 per cent," Giles said.

"Our goal is to be top four out of the 20 teams in Division 3."

Giles believes the success will come from the team knowing each other very well.

Most, if not all, play for the Bundaberg Bears in juniors and seniors with a few playing in the under-18 side that will compete at the state titles next year.

A few have also played in the Central Queensland Basketball League with Giles who had been their teammate at times.

"Our strength is their foreplay together through juniors," she said.

"I know what their strengths and weaknesses are, it is just about putting it together down there, we don't know what it is like."

Shalom College student Makayla Mortenson is one of the leaders in the team and said the girls would focus on their strengths during the event for success.

"We've been doing two trainings a week since June," Mortensen said.

"I feel like we have some good shooters and fast movement in the team, so hopefully we create some fast breaks to score."

The team will starts its campaign on Thursday against Mt Alvernia College at 10.30am before facing another team in the afternoon.