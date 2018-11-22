Team first mentality the focus for Barbera

RACING TO WIN: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera negotiates wet weather conditions at the last round of the Dunlop Super 2 Series in Bathurst.

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera says he will do what he can to help his teammate Chris Pither win the Dunlop Super 2 series this weekend.

But he will do it fairly.

The Garry Rogers Motorsport driver competes in the final round of the series in Newcastle looking to secure a strong result to finish the year.

He also has one eye on his teammate, Pither, who is leading the series by 32 points over Paul Dumbrell with two races to go.

If Pither finishes inside the top two in each race he will win the title but finishes outside of that opens the door for Dumbrell and others to win.

Barbera said that was where he could step in, if required.

"My main focus is on the team to win the championship, I'll be pushing as hard as I can to do it,” he said.

"But he's (Pither) going to have to do it himself to.

"But if I'm near Paul Dumbrell and it comes down to the championship, I won't take him out, nothing like that, but I will give him a good nudge and try to overtake.

"If he out races me fair play but I'll be trying to help Chris out.” Barbera is also eager to gain good results for himself.

He could finish inside the top ten in the championship if results go his way.

The 21-year-old is also out of contract with Garry Rogers Motorsport but said the team was happy with what he had done this year.

"I'm loyal to GRM and they have always been my first preference but no deal is done yet,” he said.

"We'll work on something hopefully after the round is completed.”

Barbera said Newcastle would be a challenge but was ready to have a crack again after crashing during first practice last year and retiring from the first race.

Practice starts tomorrow with race one and two to be held on Saturday and Sunday.