Teaching kids a game of skill

CHESS can help improve concentration and social skills, which is why it's so valuable to the region's children.

And if anyone would know this, it's Bundaberg Chess Club secretary and treasurer Allan Menham.

Mr Menham dedicates his time to help the region's schoolchildren learn the game of strategy, visiting 10 schools in a week.

The effect chess has on youngsters is impressive, according to Mr Menham.

"A lot of teachers say that after a couple of games of chess they're totally different,” he said, adding that the game can be therapeutic for children with conditions such as ADHD and autism.

"It improves their concentration and teaches them to think.

"The biggest thing about it is it teaches kids to relate.”

Mr Menham said schools contributed towards costs like fuel so that volunteers from the chess club could get to them, but his time was given freely.

"It's just the satisfaction you get out of relating to the kids, teaching them and knowing you're doing a hell of a lot of good for them,” he said.

"I enjoy it, if I didn't enjoy it, I wouldn't do it.

"There's some damn good playing kids out there.”

Chess tournaments for children are held regularly in the region, and Mr Menham said some tournaments gave children the opportunity to go on to compete in Brisbane.

"The last one we held at Walkervale had 119 kids,” he said.

"I hope to break that this year in August.”

A cash tournament will be held in October, where the winning child will walk away with $80 as well as prizes for other kids.

"We don't keep any money for the club,” Mr Menham said, "we just give it to the kids.”

For more information on chess in the region, call Mr Menham on 0417 073 094.