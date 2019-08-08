Menu
Kevin Bates, President QLD Teachers Union. Picture: Liam Kidston
Education

Teachers’ union accepts $1b pay deal offer

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
7th Aug 2019 9:00 PM
QUEENSLAND Teachers' Union members have overwhelmingly voted in support of the State Government's $1 billion pay deal offer.

Of the 30,772 members who voted, 81 per cent voted in favour of the offer which included a one-off $1250 sign-on bonus for about 30,000 "stream one" teachers as well as a minimum 2.5 per cent pay increase each year for three years.

QTU President Kevin Bates said the union was pleased members had seen the value of the offer.

"We're now looking to as quickly as possible finalising the agreement and beginning the implementation process," he said.

The Education Department will now conduct a ballot of employees.

If the vote supports the offer, a signed agreement will be lodged with the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission.

Mr Bates said the union expects the agreement to be certified by October.

"We've never seen a situation where the employer ballot and the union ballot are different," he said.

Education Minister Grace Grace said it was a great outcome for teachers and principals.

