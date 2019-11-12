Teachers set to take strike action at four Bundy schools

STRIKE ACTION: Four Schools from the Bundaberg region will take part in a strike next week. Photo: Kristy Muir

TEACHERS from four schools in the Bundaberg region will participate in a strike action next week.

Teachers from Shalom College, St Patrick’s School Bundaberg, St Mary’s School Bundaberg and St Joseph’s School Childers will all take part in a 30 minute stop work being undertaken by the independent Education Union of Australia – Queensland and Northern Territory members in authorised Queensland Catholic schools.

From 9am next Wednesday more than 7000 staff from 197 Catholic schools will put down their pens for the strike.

The action comes after what the union says has been the failure of Queensland Catholic school employers’ to put in place meaningful interventions to deal with the work intensification faced by teachers as well as the employers’ rejection of a one-off payment of $1250 to all staff which is critical to maintaining wage parity with the state sector.

IEUA-QNT Branch Secretary Terry Burke said members across the state are feeling the professional and personal impacts of workload and work intensification and yet the employer has no plan to deal with this issue.

“We are talking about the health and wellbeing of our teachers and school support staff – without a plan to care for them the employers are putting the future of quality education in our schools at significant risk,” he said.

“At the same time, the employers effectively want to throw out the window a 30-year commitment to show professional respect to their staff, through professional rates of pay.

“Maintaining wage parity with the state sector is critical as the one-off payment of $1250 is part of the wage outcome in that sector just as much as the percentage increases.

“Given this, our union has said explicitly to the employers that we are open to the timing and nature of the payment.

“However, until the employers agree to make this payment and put in place meaningful interventions to deal with the work intensification faced by the staff in their schools, IEUA-QNT members across the state will continue their protected industrial action.”

Mr Burke said taking any strike action is an absolute last resort for employees, but the failure of Queensland Catholic school employers to deal with these significant issues for school staff had left them no choice.

“Our members remain ready to resolve these matters and are happy to meet with the employers every day until we do – we’re concerned with an apparent lack of urgency on the part of the employers despite the significance of these issues for their employees and the future of Queensland Catholic schools,” he said.