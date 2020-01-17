Menu
A Hervey Bay teacher is seeking worker’s compensation after injuring herself at the Blue Lagoon on a school trip in 2016.
News

Teacher’s rope swing injury claim falls flat

Danielle Buckley
17th Jan 2020 2:00 PM
A QUEENSLAND teacher who was injured during a school trip to Vanuatu has lost her third bid for worker's compensation.

Xavier Catholic College teacher Geraldine Glass was the tour leader of the school excursion to Vanuatu when she injured her shoulder while swinging on a rope into a lagoon in 2016.

For the past four years, the Hervey Bay teacher has battled the Workers Compensation Regulator, arguing that the injury arose squarely out of her employment with Brisbane Catholic Education.

Ms Glass was one of five adults tasked with supervising 27 students on the week-long school excursion.

 

The group travelled to the Blue Lagoon on the second day of the excursion. Picture: Alamy
The group travelled to the Blue Lagoon on the second day of the excursion. Picture: Alamy

On the second day of the trip, there was a glitch with the planned destination so it was decided to go to the Blue Lagoon near Rentapoa waterfalls instead.

The itinerary change was not approved by her employer and the regulator deemed that Ms Glass's decision to swing into the lagoon on a rope was "on a frolic of her own" and outside the bounds of her job.

In March last year, Ms Glass appealed the regulator's decision to the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission who dismissed her appeal.

This week, Ms Glass was knocked back for a third time by the Industrial Court of Queensland which upheld the commission's decision.

In her latest bid, Ms Glass argued that by taking part in the rope swing activity she was "facilitating the students' engagement in the activity and ensuring the students' safety".

But Justice Glenn Martin ruled: "There was nothing that required Ms Glass to use the rope swing".

"It was something she decided to do and her employment was not a significant contributing factor to her injury."

Her appeal was dismissed. - NewsRegional

