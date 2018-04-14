Texts reveal teacher’s graphic fantasies

Deborah Lowe is charged with sexual activity with a boy under the age of 16 and abuse of a position of trust. April 9, 2018: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Deborah Lowe is charged with sexual activity with a boy under the age of 16 and abuse of a position of trust. April 9, 2018: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

DEBORAH Lowe, 53, has admitted to a court that she slept with one of her students, but only when he was 17 and had left school.

The mother-of-two denied five counts of sexual activity with a child by a person in a position of trust, reports The Sun.

Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court heard details from a WhatsApp chat between Lowe and a friend in late 2016, when the boy was 17 and had left school.

The friend says: "We can't all have a 17-year-old to s***!!! xxxx"

Lowe replies: "Can I just say for a moment, I am not s******* him. I am merely a mother figure. However, if at some point in the not so distant future he wants to discuss the merits of an older woman, I will be there for him."

The friend says: "Can't blame you. Yummy".

Lowe replies: " ... with a bottle of baby oil and handcuffs."

She described the exchange as a lighthearted chat and insisted no sexual relationship had begun between her and the boy at that point.

But the court heard her later admit to sleeping with the boy in December 2016 when he was 17 and had left school.

She explained how she met up with the boy after he contacted her through Facebook messenger.

Lowe says she rang him and he seemed upset so she went to pick him up and brought him back to her flat.

She says they talked for a while and then, she says: "We kissed and I am very embarrassed to say we ended up in bed together. Which I regret."

Asked by defence barrister Neil Usher if they had sex she said "yes."

Fighting back tears she added: "I am mortified. I am embarrassed."

"I think I was having some sort of midlife crisis."

"I have never done anything like that before and I don't know why I did it.

"I am ashamed."

Lowe says they had sex on a second occasion in April 2017 and then for a third time in June.

She says they had sex around half a dozen times in her caravan.

Asked by the defence barrister if at any point she had sex with the boy while he was still at school she replied: "No".

The trial previously heard how Lowe is said to have described the teen as "the best shag I've ever had".

The case continues.

This article was originally published in The Sun and is republished with permission.