Teacher’s aide busted with drugs a second time

Emma Frances Savage, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing a highly-addictive opioid when police pulled her over, driving a man wanted by police.

A teacher’s aide was who was caught with $4700 worth of ice learnt the hard way that crime does not pay, after she was hauled before the Supreme Court.

Queensland police found Emma Frances Savage, 30, with 14g of ice and $1400 cash outside Morayfield Tavern at midnight on September 25 last year.

The Currimundi mother, who was on bail at the time, was also found with 27 strips of the prescription drug buprenorphine that were taped inside a headphone box.

Almost one year ago to the day, Savage was fined $500 in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court after she pleaded guilty to possessing 26 strips of buprenorphine.

This morning, Savage, who has since lost her job as an aide, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court after pleading guilty to two charges of possessing drugs and four summary drug offences.

Emma Frances Savage, 30, was caught with ice and buprenorphine.

The court was told that her phone could not be analysed by police but the drugs were partly for a commercial purposes, and partly for her own use.

Defence barrister Penelope White told the court that Savage was drug dependant at the time and was using up to 3.5g of ice a day.

Ms White said Savage had spent 100 days in jail on remand which had been a “sobering experience” and she had undertaken counselling through the Lives Lived Well program.

Justice Ann Lyons said Savage would not be ordered to serve more time behind bars because of her limited criminal history and steps towards rehabilitation.

“I don’t think there’s any point in returning someone, who is trying to turn their life around, back into custody,” she said.

Savage was sentenced to two years’ jail and given immediate parole.

