Emergency services attend to a patient at Townsville Community Learning Centre
Teacher, students stabbed at school

by SHAYLA BULLOCH, KEAGAN ELDER, MICHAEL THOMPSON
9th Sep 2020 1:38 PM
A teacher and two students are understood to have been stabbed at a Townsville school.

Emergency services were called to the Townsville Community Learning Centre at Mundingburra about 12.40pm.

A woman was seen sitting with a child outside the school, with paramedics assessing them for injury.

Multiple police and paramedics are on scene.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested, police said.

This is an unfolding story. More to come.

Originally published as Teacher, students stabbed at school

