Teacher searching for new hobby becomes hooked on earrings

LOVE AND JOY: Bundaberg primary school teacher Rebecca Lovejoy has started her own business Crafted With Love and Joy but said it's her love for the hobby that drives her.

A HAIRDRESSER turned teacher has just added another skill to her growing list, starting up her own small business to spread love and joy in the community.

Born and bred in Bundy, Rebecca Lovejoy is a woman of many talents.

The former hairdresser and current teacher who currently works at St Patricks Catholic Primary School and loves her job, found herself looking for a new hobby to keep her busy during the Easter holidays.

"We were all in lockdown and on holidays at the time and I was feeling a bit bored at home, so my friend suggested getting into polymer clay," Ms Lovejoy said.

"I made two pairs of earrings the day I started and that was it, I was hooked."

Named after her surname, Ms Lovejoy created Crafted With Love and Joy and is currently selling her handmade jewellery at weekend markets.

Serving as the perfect gift for someone special, the local maker said she is inspired by her mum who used to make her own polymer clay and gumnut baby jewellery.

Experimenting with different colours, shapes and styles, Ms Lovejoy enhanced her skills by watching YouTube tutorials and tested out quirky ideas at home, even creating a teacher's collection, featuring bright yellow pencils for hairclips and stationery inspired earrings.

TEACHERS RULE-R: Bundaberg primary school teacher Rebecca Lovejoy made a teachers collection out of polymer clay, featuring earrings with stationery and yellow pencil hair clips.

"Being a teacher, I just thought this is so me, plus I love stationery too," Ms Lovejoy said.

"I also created a similar collection which was mad hatters themed and inspired by Alice In Wonderland … I haven't really found my sort of style yet, so I'm really open to trying anything."

While her small business and handmade creations have received a positive response from the community, Ms Lovejoy said it served as more of a hobby for her.

"I'm not in it for the money at all … I just wanted to take up a little hobby that could keep me busy and it's better than just watching Netflix," she said.

"My school kids absolutely love to see all my new creations and they inspire and encourage me."

MAD EARRINGS: Start-up business owner Rebecca Joy experiments with all kinds of designs, including this Alice In Wonderland inspired collection.

JUNGLE FEVER: Bundy teacher Rebecca Lovejoy started Crafted With Love and Joy and creating her own handmade polymer jewellery as a hobby to keep busy during isolation and school holidays.

Ms Lovejoy said she would be interested in teaching others how to create their own earrings one day and is currently working on a Christmas collection, which features candy canes, gingerbread men, ornaments and Christmas trees, among other sweet designs.

Earrings range from $4 to $25. To place an order, visit Crafted With Love and Joy on Instagram here, or visit their stall at Shalom Markets every second Sunday.