Teacher 'deeply traumatised' after stabbing, court hears

Police outside Byron Bay Public School where a woman is alleged to have been involved in stabbing. Marc Stapelberg

A SUFFOLK Park woman accused of stabbing a teacher has been granted bail to attend a public hospital for involuntary mental health treatment.

The 32-year-old, who cannot be named, is accused of entering Byron Bay Public School shortly after 7am on April 30 where she allegedly attacked teacher, Zane Vockler, with a pair of scissors.

She is yet to enter a formal plea to her charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and entering enclosed lands without a lawful excuse.

The court heard Mr Vockler hasn't returned to work because he remains "deeply traumatised" from the incident.

The woman's lawyer told Lismore Local Court her client, who has been determined mentally ill and was "delusional" at the time of attacking Mr Vockler, had requested to be sent to a public hospital for treatment of her condition.

"The treating psychiatrist found that she's not a mentally well person and should be admitted into a hospital on an involuntary basis," her lawyer said.

"She's done what she can to raise issues about her care while in jail.

"She's at risk because she's still mentally ill.

"This is a woman who has been in custody for four-and-a-half months, she's not in a hospital in the jail, she's simply in a pod that has extra mental health (assistance)."

Magistrate Jeff Linden said he had reservations about allowing the accused to be released from custody, but granted bail.

"This is a complex matter and a most serious offence," Mr Linden said.

"I think the concerns can be mitigated if she's released into the custody of police and transferred to a public hospital.

"If she's not found mentally ill (at the hospital), she is to be returned by police to court."

Interim apprehended violence orders protecting two people, understood to be the accused's son and his father - whose names were suppressed by the court - were extended.

The woman is also facing matters relating to an unrelated knife-related assault and an AVO breach and a separate charge of destroy or damage property.

Mr Linden adjourned all matters to October 16 after the woman's lawyer requested more time to seek further instruction from her client and to "see if her condition improves".