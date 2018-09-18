Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teacher on sex assault charges at primary school

by Matthew Dunn
18th Sep 2018 8:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEACHER will face court today charged over the alleged indecent assault of a 13-year-old student on a number of occasions last year.

Police will allege the female student had been indecently assaulted by her 28-year-old male teacher in the classroom of a primary school in Sydney's southwest.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation in May.

After an extensive investigation, the man was arrested at Liverpool Police Station on Monday and charged with two counts of indecent assault-child under 16.

The man has been suspended from teaching and was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

Inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

primary school sex assault teacher

Top Stories

    RED-HANDED: Thief caught stealing ute on camera

    RED-HANDED: Thief caught stealing ute on camera

    Breaking THE man is believed to be the same suspect who is wanted for the weekend crime spree

    Father's rage over 'pornographic' text

    premium_icon Father's rage over 'pornographic' text

    Crime Bail denied for father who was deemed 'at risk' after attack

    Strawberry sabotage: The investigation continues

    premium_icon Strawberry sabotage: The investigation continues

    News State government calls on community to hunt down attackers

    Aged care quality among best in the world: Minister

    premium_icon Aged care quality among best in the world: Minister

    Politics Advocates call for action in wake of royal commission news

    Local Partners