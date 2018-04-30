Teach kids to manage the ups and downs of friendships

LEARNING to interact with other toddlers and how to form good long-lasting friendships is a normal part of a child's development.

For some it will be more difficult than it is for others, but the important part is the learning and development that takes place as they interact with other children.

Your important role as a parent is to help your child learn, support them on this developmental journey and, if things go wrong, to offer unconditional love that they need.

How can we help our

children make friends?

FOR children under 3, it's simply a matter of spending time with other children and letting friendships develop naturally.

It's a good idea to have your child interact with other children from an early age.

The longer you leave this, the more insular your child may get, so try to get them used to other children as early as you can.

Join a playgroup or a mother's group, so you can network with other parents who have children of a similar age.

Find shared interests and

organise one-on-one time

SHARING social interests makes social interaction easier for children and therefore friendships develop easier.

These interests could be a love of a particular toy, books or a particular outside activity. They could just naturally seem to get along with each other.

If you notice a child share interests with your child, talk to their parents and arrange a play date so they can spend one-on-one time together.

The more time they spend with other children at an early age, the better chance your child has to develop social skills and strong friendships.

Boys and girls

BOYS are generally not as verbal as girls and enjoy doing physical activities together, such as playing ball games or climbing trees.

Contrary to popular belief, boys can be more fragile with friendships and often aggressive behaviour from boys indicates they are upset about friendships.

Girls more commonly change who they're friends with and more frequently have arguments with friends.

When this happens, you should listen to your daughter and encourage her to address the issue positively. Acknowledge their feelings, but also try to teach them to think about how the other child is feeling about the situation.

Friendship difficulties are part of life for children and adults. The most important thing is to teach your children about managing relationships and emotional ups and downs.