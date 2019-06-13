Tea towel tops QCWA division competition

CRAFTY: Mundubbera QCWA branch president Margaret Kelly was awarded for her creative tea towel at the Burnett division finals in Maryborough yesterday and will enter the Central region finals in Yeppoon in August.

A TEA towel crafted by the president of the Mundubbera QCWA branch has been awarded at yesterday's Burnett division competition in Maryborough and will now be entered in the Central region competition in Yeppoon in August.

Margaret Kelly won the creative tea towel category, where entrants were given a basic tea towel to embroider and embellish based on the theme of Lithuania, the association's 2019 country of study.

Ms Kelly said the country of study was often one that did not feature heavily in international affairs.

"A lot of countries you have to find on the map of the world," she said.

Each branch hosts an annual International Day to celebrate the chosen country, which the Mundubbera branch is combining with its upcoming Christmas in July event.

"It's Christmas with a taste of Lithuania," Ms Kelly said.

"It's basically a sharing process, a fun way of teaching the public a little more."

Ms Kelly said she hadn't had a chance to delve too deeply into the Lithuanian cookbook produced by the association, but that the cuisine had Germanic influences.

"There's not much spice," she said.

"What is very noticeable (from our studies), is Lithuania's very turbulent history, they've been taken over by different countries at different times."

Lithuania is located on the Baltic Sea in eastern Europe and shares a border with Poland.

Another aspect of the country's history which has stood out for Ms Kelly is the ups and downs of Lithuania's amber industry.

Amber is used to make jewellery, crafts, chemicals and oils and has washed up on Lithuania's shores for thousands of years.

Ms Kelly said the association's international studies illustrated that the QCWA was not just about "tea and scones".

"It's so much more than that," she said.

Each Monday in the Mundubbera QCWA hall, the group hosts an arts and crafts circle, led by teachers, which is open to all in the community, not just members.

And the branch is often involved in community events, such as the Cancer Council Australia fundraiser, the Biggest Morning Tea.

"We try and make reasons for people to get together," Ms Kelly said.

"Some of the older women just need an excuse to get out and meet other people."

Two current programs the association is working on are the Rural Crisis Foundation, raising money for natural disaster assistance like fire, drought and flood, and the Bouncing Back Program, which aims to provide members of the community tools for supporting people who may be feeling suicidal.

If you would like to get involved, contact Ms Kelly by emailing mkell115@activ8.net.au.