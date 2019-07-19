Tour de France bombshell: why did Aussie quit mid-race?

AUSTRALIAN Rohan Dennis has sensationally quit the Tour de France, walking off the bike in the middle of Stage 12, reportedly because he was upset over the quality or brand of skinsuit he would wear for Friday's individual time trial.

Dennis is the current world time-trial champion.

His team, Bahrain-Merida, said they were clueless as to why he had left the race.

Regardless, Dennis's decision to throw the Tour de France away was an extraordinary one that will surely affect his reputation in the sport.

"We're also confused. I'm disappointed about what happened with Rohan … it was his decision to stop today in the feed zone," Bahrain-Merida sports director Gorazd Stangelj.

"We tried to speak with him. We stopped the car and tried to find a solution to what's going on, but he just said 'I don't want to talk' and abandoned the race."

Dennis was taken to the team bus at the finish line and initially remained tight-lipped.

The South Australian had been looking forward to Friday's race against the clock, in which he was the favourite.

He later issued a statement, which did little to shed any light on why he withdrew.

"I am very disappointed to leave the race at this point," he said.

"Obviously the individual time trial tomorrow had been a big goal for me and the team, but given my current feeling it was the right decision to withdraw earlier today.

"I wish my teammates the very best for the remainder of the race and would like to thank all the Tour de France fans who cheered for me, at home and on the roadside, since Brussels.

An angry-looking looking Rohan Dennis leaves the @Bahrain_Merida bus without saying a word, marching towards the finish line with his manager Andrew McQuaid. #TDF2019 #tdf pic.twitter.com/cN2HBRaeUq — Sam Edmund (@SammyHeraldSun) July 18, 2019

"I will hopefully be back competing in this great race again over the coming seasons."

He was in a jovial mood with the Herald Sun earlier this week.

"My plan here was to come for stages. To more or less take the first week or two pretty cruisy … and try for chances in the third week when, fingers crossed, my legs aren't feeling as ruined as other guys," Dennis had said.

His team insisted Dennis was not struggling physically or mentally.

"I think his condition is good enough to perform in the Tour de France. For sure it's nothing to do with his physical condition," Stangelj said, adding the team had told Dennis to save his energy for Friday's time trial.

"We've always managed to find a solution when it was needed.

"He's a special guy, let's say that. All the champions are. He's really 100 per cent when he really wants something and it's difficult to make everyone happy at every single moment.

"He's a guy who wants to have everything at 100 per cent and it's not easy to have everything 100 per cent in the race."

STAGE 12 RESULTS:

1. Simon Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 4:57:53.

2. Pello Bilbao, Spain, Astana Pro Team, same time.

3. Gregor Muhlberger, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

4. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 1:28.

5. Fabio Felline, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

6. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

7. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

8. Rui Costa, Portugal, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

9. Simon Clarke, Australia, EF Education First, same time.

10. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.

11. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC Team, same time.

12. Dylan Teuns, Belgium, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

13. Serge Pauwels, Belgium, CCC Team, same time.

14. Mathias Frank, Switzerland, AG2R La Mondiale, same time. 15. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Team Sunweb, same time.

16. Maximilian Schachmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time. 17. Tony Gallopin, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

18. Michael Valgren Andersen, Denmark, Dimension Data, 1:33. 19. Imanol Erviti, Spain, Movistar Team, 5:13.

20. Alberto Bettiol, Italy, EF Education First, same time.

27. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Team Ineos, 9:35.

28. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Ineos, same time.

31. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time. 35. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

39. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.

44. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.

45. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

50. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

60. Dan Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

68. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

OVERALL STANDINGS TOP 30

1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/DQT) 52hr26min9sec

2. Geraint Thomas (WAL/INS) 1:12

3. Egan Bernal (COL/INS)1:16

4. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/TJV) 1:27

5. Emanuel Buchmann (GER/BOH) 1:45

6. Enric Mas (ESP/DQT) 1:46

7. Adam Yates (ENG/MTS)1:47

8. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) 2:04

9. Daniel Martin (IRL/UAD) 2:09

10. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/GFC) 2:33

11. Patrick Konrad(AUT/BOH) 2:46

12. Rigoberto Uran (COL/EF1) 3:18

13. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) same time

14. Romain Bardet (FRA/ALM) 3:20

15. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN/AST) 3:22

16. Warren Barguil (FRA/PCB) 3:26

17. Roman Kreuziger (CZE/TDD) 3:28

18. Xandro Meurisse(BEL/WGG) 3:42

19. Richie Porte (AUS/TFS) 3:59

20. Mikel Landa (ESP/MOV) 4:15

21. Bauke Mollema (NED/TFS) 4:25

22. David Gaudu(FRA/GFC) 4:32

23. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/AST) 4:34

24. Fabio Aru (ITA/UAD) 5:57

25. Guillaume Martin (FRA/WGG) 5:59

26. GregVan Avermaet (BEL/CCC) 6:18

27. Nicolas Roche (IRL/SUN) 9:50

28. George Bennett (NZL/TJV) 11:20

29. Rudy Molard (FRA/GFC)12:47

30. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/TFS) 14:35