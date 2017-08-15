TC Debbie shatters Miara Park's beauty

MIARA, Miara on the shore, is our holiday park on a downfall?

Park regular Derek Peters was in a state of disbelief when he visited Miara Holiday Park.

The holiday park patron said the once beautiful get-away is now the subject of neglect and Mr Peters says it's time for the Bundaberg Regional Council to intervene.

"After many years of coming to Bundaberg for the winter, as a lot of retirees do, I feel that I need to make a statement about the neglect of the beautiful Miara Holiday Park,” he said.

"There is for example a great hole in the road by the foreshore which is an accident waiting to happen it has been like this since I have been here - five weeks and nothing is being done to rectify it.

"It is a danger to all who stay here and what about all the foreshore stabilising work that was approved three years ago?”

Mr Peters said nothing has been done to stabilise and improve the foreshore and is pleading for a change.

"It is a shame to see an area touted as the coral coasts best kept secret declining so rapidly,” he said.

"Please councillors get out here and see for yourselves and do something about it without passing the duck again.”

A council spokesman said the severe damage to the foreshore was caused by the cyclonic weather that hit the region earlier this year.

"Following Cyclone Debbie which impacted the Miara area in late March and early April this year beach erosion caused significant track damage near the holiday park,” the spokesman said

"Repair work on that damage will commence this week following a pre-start meeting with the local contractor last week. The repair work should be completed within a couple of weeks.”

Council is currently seeking to re-enliven an approval relating to foreshore stabilisation work at Miara in the vicinity of the holiday park, and is awaiting determination through the Planning and Environment Court.