Taylor to headline Titans’ Nines campaign

Titans playmaker Ash Taylor will make his return to the NRL this weekend after being named in the club's 18-man Nines squad.

Taylor will line up alongside a youthful Titans side which includes AJ Brimson, Phillip Sami and Jai Arrow.

The 24-year-old Taylor had a rollercoaster 2019 season, walking away from the game midway through the year to deal with personal issues.

Watch the 2020 NRL Nines tournament LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Now, the club's million dollar man is set to launch his 2020 NRL season with a strong showing at the Nines in Perth this weekend.

This weekend's tournament will also be Justin Holbrook's first test as head coach of the 2019 wooden spooners and a chance to see how his squad have fared after the pre-season.

Ash Taylor all smiles at Titans pre-season training. Picture: Jerad Williams.

He said the shortened, relaxed format was a good springboard for Taylor to start his year.

"The Nines is an enjoyable weekend," Holbrook said.

"It's just a good opportunity for the players to have a hit out with not a lot of pressure on them to play.

"It's great for guys like Ash.

"There's not too much pressure on (Ash) this weekend. I've said a number of times over the past 14 weeks how well he has been going at training.

"It'll be good to get him back on the field and obviously in a few more weeks to come, when the competition starts, is hopefully when we'll really see him playing well."

The new Gold Coast coach is taking a far more laid-back approach to the Nines, telling his players to just "have fun".

"(I'm expecting) nothing in particular," Holbrook said.

"We've probably trained the longest so just to get out an enjoy themselves.

"It's just an opportunity for them to have a game.

"Once they get out on the field, it's a competitive game so I'm expecting the boys to want to win.

"If they do, fantastic. If not, it's not too bad either."

Off-season recruits Jonus Pearson, Jaimin Joliffe, Greg Leleisiuao and Erin Clark will play their first game in a Titans jersey.

Former NRL great Michael Gordon is also due to come out of retirement to play for the Titans this weekend.

TITANS NRL NINES TEAM

1. AJ Brimson

2. Anthony Don

3. Tyrone Peachey

4. Jonus Pearson

5. Phil Sami

6. Tanah Boyd

7. Ash Taylor

8. Jai Whitbread

9. Mitch Rein

10. Sam Stone

11. Bryce Cartwright

12. Jaimin Joliffe

13. Jai Arrow

14. Greg Leleisiuao

15. Treymain Spry

16. Erin Clark

17. Darius Farmer

18. Michael Gordon