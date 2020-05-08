Taylor made for it on the golf course

Junior golfer Josh Taylor achieved a hole-in-one on the fifth at Bargara Golf Course.

GOLF: Bargara Golf Club’s Josh Taylor is making sure that during the coronavirus pandemic he is making good memories that last a lifetime.

But he had a nervous wait on Monday.

The St Luke’s Anglican School student was playing a round of golf at the Bargara Golf Course with his father and his mother as caddie.

The talented golfer is one of the brightest players in the region with Taylor a member of the Bargara Junior Golf Club and a representative of Australia overseas.

He played in the World Stars of Golf in 2018 and played in the Greg Norman junior masters last year.

But not even he, as he approached the fifth hole, would expect to do what he did.

The 13-year-old would ace it with one shot, hitting the ultimate dream for a golfer, a hole in one.

“It was a 150m shot, so I used a five wood,” Taylor revealed.

“It landed just over the bunker, trickled near the hole and it was in.”

But Taylor did not know it at the time.

“We had a look with a tool of ours, Rangefinder, and were very excited as we thought it was in.

“So I had a lot of energy to run towards the hole.”

Taylor had to then wait until his father, Ben, hit his shot, before checking and getting elated at the hole in one.

But for the teenager he knew the opportunity to get the hole in one at that hole from his previous success on it.

“One specific time, at a competition, I won $500 dollars, for getting a shot within a metre of the hole on that hole,” he said.

“I know how far to fly the ball, how far to turn it.”

The hole in one not only put Taylor in elite company, but it also helped his round.

He shot a 82 and importantly beat his father for the round.

His current handicap is 13 but he is aiming to get it better, towards 10.

“I was on a comeback, I started playing really well,” he said.

“I got two birdies after the hole in one.”

Dad Ben was proud of his achievement despite Josh beating him to the milestone of a hole in one.

“We walked down and Josh was elated,” he said.

“A lady was watching and when Josh showed the ball was in the hole she gave a round of applause.”

Ben said the success for Josh was down to his hard work and the help of his coaches and those from the club and around Bundaberg.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without Mick Murnane and Phil Curd,” he said.

“Mick has been working with Josh weekly and Phil sees him occasionally to fine tune things.

“We also want to thank Pip De Been and Rebecca Ulcoq from Bargara Junior Golf Club for supporting our kids and volunteering their time.”

Taylor’s goals for the future are to improve his handicap and hopefully qualify for the Greg Norman junior masters again, despite not knowing the format for picking the teams.

The Taylor family is a talented one in golf with Anneliese and Katelyn also playing.

Anneliese joined Josh in playing overseas in 2018.