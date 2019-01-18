Menu
Taylor Angell, 23, has been charged with dealing methamphetamine just six months after she was released on parole for killing a man while she was driving high on ice.
Taylor Angell, 23, has been charged with dealing methamphetamine just six months after she was released on parole for killing a man while she was driving high on ice.
Crime

Killer ice driver’s drug charges after man’s death

by Eliza Barr
18th Jan 2019 7:39 AM
A YOUNG woman who killed a motorcyclist when she was driving high on ice has been charged with dealing methamphetamine worth $15,000 less than six months after she was released from prison.

Taylor Angell, 23, was released on parole in July 2018 after she spent three years and three months in prison for hitting and killing beloved lawyer and surfer Marc Leabeater while he was riding his motorcycle in Caringbah in December 2014.

Angell was released on parole in July 2018. Picture: Facebook
Angell was released on parole in July 2018. Picture: Facebook

Police allege they found Angell unconscious in a running car at 1.30am on January 12 and a subsequent search allegedly uncovered 29.12g of methamphetamine, $1026.45 in cash and digital scales in a pale pink handbag at her feet.

Legal Aid solicitor Christina Vassiliou told Magistrate Jayeann Carney at Sutherland Local Court Angell had been drinking heavily after a friend's funeral earlier that day.

"(The case) does appear to be strong because of admissions being made," Ms Vassiliou said.

"(However) since then (Angell) denies making those admissions."

Ms Carney refused Angell's bail application and the case will return to Sutherland Local Court on March 18.

"If on-sold, the estimated street value (of the drugs) is $15,000," Ms Carney read from the police facts.

Marc Leabeater, 26, was killed in December 2014 after Angell hit him with her car while she was driving high on ice. Picture: Facebook
Marc Leabeater, 26, was killed in December 2014 after Angell hit him with her car while she was driving high on ice. Picture: Facebook

The court heard Angell had been convicted of aggravated dangerous driving causing death in 2015 after she struck and killed Mr Leabeater while driving high on ice on Taren Point Rd on December 19, 2014.

Mr Leabeater, 26, was a lawyer and keen surfer who was about to move into his first apartment with his girlfriend when his life was tragically cut short.

Mr Leabeater with his mother Tania. Picture: Facebook
Mr Leabeater with his mother Tania. Picture: Facebook

Angell served the minimum non-parole period of three years and three months out of the full sentence of five years and five months.

After her release, a State Parole Authority spokeswoman said Angell's parole was to expire on November 24, 2020.

"In making its decision to release the offender to parole, the State Parole Authority took into account a Community Corrections report, the judge's sentencing remarks and the offender's criminal history," the spokeswoman said.

Angell will return to court in March. Picture: Facebook
Angell will return to court in March. Picture: Facebook

Angell was subject to several parole conditions, including that she must be of good behaviour, not commit any offences and adapt to normal lawful community life.

Police facts state officers were patrolling Sunnyside Ave in Caringbah when they saw a blue Ford Laser with its engine running in front of a unit block.

Police allege Angell was asleep in the front seat before she woke up and began to "ramble, making no sense".

Officers said Angell appeared to be drug-affected, as her pupils were dilated and she was "gnawing on her bottom lip".

Mr Leabeater has been commemorated by his former employers, Kennedys Law. Picture: Facebook
Mr Leabeater has been commemorated by his former employers, Kennedys Law. Picture: Facebook

Ms Vassiliou told the court Angell needed to be at liberty as she was "trying to get her life on track".

"She needs to be at liberty for her attempts to get a job," Ms Vassiliou said.

"She intends to enrol in Community Services at TAFE."

Angell (right) appeared via audiovisual link from Silverwater Jail. Picture: Facebook
Angell (right) appeared via audiovisual link from Silverwater Jail. Picture: Facebook
Mr Leabeater was keenly involved with North Cronulla Surf Lifesaving Club.
Mr Leabeater was keenly involved with North Cronulla Surf Lifesaving Club.

