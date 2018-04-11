Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Taylor Adams in action against GWS.
Taylor Adams in action against GWS.
AFL

Adams could join Magpies casualty ward

by Eliza Sewell
11th Apr 2018 2:08 PM

JAMIE Elliott appears a long shot to return for Collingwood against Adelaide on Friday night as a cloud also hangs over Taylor Adams.

Elliott has been in stunning form in the VFL but he, along with onballer Adams, failed to complete training on Wednesday.

Buckley said both were sore and while he wasn't as convincing about Elliott, he expected Adams to be fit to play.

"Billy didn't complete training today so we have to measure that up as well," Buckley said.

 

Jamie Elliott remains in doubt.
Jamie Elliott remains in doubt.

"We anticipated he would finish the sessions, but he didn't, so that goes into the mix as well.

"You have to be (in some doubt) if you haven't finished the main session but we think (Adams) will be all right.

" (Adams) is just tight in the back, he gets it periodically."

It's expected midfield bull Jordan De Goey will return from a hamstring injury and a club-imposed ban for drink driving, but Buckley refused to confirm he'd be named.

"He came out of the (VFL) game well, he's had a fair bit of training so we'll consider him this week and look at the balance of the squad this afternoon," Buckley said.

afl collingwood jamie elliott magpies taylor adams

Top Stories

    Bennett, Batt, Sorensen announce support for cashless card

    Bennett, Batt, Sorensen announce support for cashless card

    Politics MEMBER for Bundaberg David Batt, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen have announced their support of the Cashless Debit Card.

    • 11th Apr 2018 2:40 PM
    Mum fights for upgrade after losing children on highway

    Mum fights for upgrade after losing children on highway

    Politics Nothing can bring back Kerri Walker’s children.

    UPDATE: Police still on the hunt for shooters

    UPDATE: Police still on the hunt for shooters

    Crime Shooting victims remain in Bundaberg Hospital

    Plane makes mystery turnaround at Bundaberg

    Plane makes mystery turnaround at Bundaberg

    News The Boeing 737 made it as far as Bundaberg before it turned around.

    Local Partners