OPINION: Tayla sets the tone, but what about Dusty?

ICONIC: Carlton's Tayla Harris kicks the ball during the match against the Western Bulldogs last Sunday. Michael Willson/AFL Media

OPINION: In the aftermath of 'that' kick by Carlton AFLW superstar Tayla Harris, the trolls that have been insulting and vile will be hit with a karma hip and shoulder from the AFL.

Here’s a pic of me at work... think about this before your derogatory comments, animals. pic.twitter.com/68aBVVbTTj — Tayla Harris (@taylaharriss) March 19, 2019

Michael Wilson has captured the photo of the year - an iconic image of an athlete going about her craft.

Wilson will win awards.

He took a pic that is akin to Nicky Winmar's skin colour gesture back in 1993.

Harris's kick epitomises athleticism, focus, intensity, technique and purpose.

Both pics have sent messages.

Unfortunately both messages are still sinking through with racism and gender abuse.

Racism has been well documented and is not acceptable.

And either is gender abuse, bullying, belittling.

It has been verbal molestation on social media by vile fools who should know better.

Harris has come out swinging on the eve of her team's preliminary final against Fremantle.

"Here's a pic of me at work... think about this before your derogatory comments, animals," Harris said underneath the photograph on her Twitter account.

But the misogynistic pigs didn't listen and Harris went on:

"The comments I saw were sexual abuse, if you can call it that, because it was repulsive and it made me uncomfortable," she said on RSN Radio.

So, here is where my argument is.

What of Richmond's Dustin Martin?

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 03: Dustin Martin of the Tigers breaks free from the centre during the 2019 JLT Community Series AFL match between the Richmond Tigers and the Melbourne Demons at Deakin Reserve on March 03, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) Quinn Rooney

He's a photogenic football player as well.

A powerhouse who makes the game look easy and who is easy on the eye, mostly to some females.

But, like with Harris, these so-called fans take it too far.

Put simply, some females, well, those who could be deprived of what they really want, wish that their void could be satisfied by 'Dusty'.

Like Harris, how would Martin be feeling be reading these comments?

'It's a shame about the underwear', 'I just want him to be dad to my kids', 'Sexy b***h', 'This is hot', 'Marry me', 'Sexy boy', 'I can almost see up his shorts', 'I taught him that move last night', 'Get your lips around those thighs'.

I'm sure there are other equally as vile comments Martin had to deal with as Harris has.

Let's hope the AFL will target those women who, in effect, have also sexually abused Dusty.