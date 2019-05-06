Menu
Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston.
'Taxpayers not funding Bundy council's news site'

6th May 2019 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG Regional Council has assured ratepayers its recently launched news website is not coming at any extra cost to them - claiming a recent expansion in its communications team has been offset by cuts elsewhere.

Council CEO Steve Johnston said the council launched its news website, focused on promoting a positive image of the region, at a cost of less than $5000 to build and operate.

No extra staff have been engaged "specifically” for the site with costs to ratepayers absorbed within existing budgets.

However, the council's communications team has expanded with a part-time after-hours content producer employed to assist with council web and social media channels.

Mr Johnston said costs had been offset by reduced advertising expenditure, contributing to overall net savings.

"Bundaberg Now (the news site) is an initiative of Bundaberg Regional Council to provide a free online platform for publishing news that's relevant to the Bundaberg region,” Mr Johnston said.

"This includes news and information from council and regarding council services.

"The website also publishes news from groups, individuals and other organisations that's relevant to the Bundaberg region.” He said the site enabled the council to share information with residents in an "inexpensive, engaging and interactive” way.

The website has recorded 30,000 visitors per month (March-April) and the Facebook page has 9300 likes.

The NewsMail's online site has an average of more 400,000 visitors per month and its Facebook page has more than 50,000 likes.

Bundaberg council is not the only Queensland region to take this approach, with Ipswich also running a news site.

