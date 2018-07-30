Taxman pursuing The Voice singer’s company

THE Voice singer Darren Percival's company is in hot water with the taxman, a court has heard.

The Deputy Commissioner of Taxation applied to the Federal Court in Brisbane to wind-up Darren Percival Pty Ltd "on the grounds of insolvency".

Earlier this month, the Deputy Commissioner asked that a liquidator be appointed to the company because it failed to pay a $197,836 debt demanded on April 10.

The bulk of the debt was due under business activity statement provisions, and the remainder was allegedly unpaid income tax dating back to the 2014, 2015 and 2016 financial years, according to documents filed in court.

Percival, 46 (pictured), from Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, is the sole director of the company, which was established a month after he was runner-up on The Voice in June 2012.

The case is due in court on August 10 for hearing.