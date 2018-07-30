Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former The Voice contestant Darren Percival. Picture: David Kelly
Former The Voice contestant Darren Percival. Picture: David Kelly
Crime

Taxman pursuing The Voice singer’s company

by Vanda Carson
30th Jul 2018 8:34 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Voice singer Darren Percival's company is in hot water with the taxman, a court has heard.

The Deputy Commissioner of Taxation applied to the Federal Court in Brisbane to wind-up Darren Percival Pty Ltd "on the grounds of insolvency".

Earlier this month, the Deputy Commissioner asked that a liquidator be appointed to the company because it failed to pay a $197,836 debt demanded on April 10.

The bulk of the debt was due under business activity statement provisions, and the remainder was allegedly unpaid income tax dating back to the 2014, 2015 and 2016 financial years, according to documents filed in court.

Percival, 46 (pictured), from Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast, is the sole director of the company, which was established a month after he was runner-up on The Voice in June 2012.

The case is due in court on August 10 for hearing.

Related Items

ato darren percival reality tv singing tax issues the voice

Top Stories

    Man builds speed bumps outside neighbour's home overnight

    premium_icon Man builds speed bumps outside neighbour's home overnight

    News A CHILDERS couple had to pinch themselves to check they weren't dreaming when they woke to three speed bumps a person had built in front of their home overnight

    Police crackdown uncovers disturbing trend on our roads

    Police crackdown uncovers disturbing trend on our roads

    News Roadside testing blitz identifies a dangerous trend on the rise.

    Bargara fireys stand up against DV

    Bargara fireys stand up against DV

    Community Raising awareness against violence

    Ladies still dancing after 23 years

    Ladies still dancing after 23 years

    News Special bonds keep dancers going

    Local Partners