Taxis get a break from the chase

Benjamin Klease will remain in jail after a string of offences.

Benjamin Klease will remain in jail after a string of offences. Simon Young BUN060813COU1

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

TAXI drivers will be thrilled that Bundy lad Benjamin Klease is having some downtime in a jail cell and won't be chasing cabs any time soon.

After using their services twice, it was the taxi drivers who were left to chase Klease down for the fare.

Klease, 24, appeared from jail via video-link before Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty to stealing (bankcard) at Bundaberg North on October 17; two charges of evading taxi fares; six fraud charges; drug possession; failing to appear before a court; and two bail breaches.

Police prosecutor Steven Bardini said Klease hired a taxi at 6.15pm on October 1 and upon arrival at a Norville address went inside to get money but failed to return and pay the $50 fare.

The driver supplied police with a screenshot of the passenger.

Sergeant Bardini said then, on October 17, a male took possession of someone else's wallet and used its Paywave facility to fraudulently get cash or buy items including cigarettes from two service stations, food from KFC and Hungry Jacks, and Johnny Walker Scotch and Jack Daniels in repeat visits to the East End Hotel.

More than $350 was used on the card and police obtained CCTV footage of a male using the card.

In his second taxi fare evasion offence, Sgt Bardini said Klease hired a Yellow Taxi cab at 9.30pm on November 19 to take him from North Bundaberg to Millbank.

But when he attempted to pay the $18.30 fare with the stolen card it was declined.

Klease told the driver he would go inside the house and get its PIN from his girlfriend but he did not return.

And he was not at the address.

After being arrested, charged and bailed, Klease failed to attend court, later telling police he was "high on ice and loses track of time, and sometimes loses days”.

Sgt Bardini said that at the time of committing the frauds Klease told police he'd been paranoid.

He'd also found the wallet in the street.

Klease was found with a small quantity of drugs in September, and when arrested in October was found hiding under a bed.

Legal Aid lawyer Nick Larter said the drug amount was 0.2 grams of methylamphetamine.

He said the frauds had been opportunistic, with Klease applying the card to his own use.

"His use of methylamphetamine (ice) started two-and-a-half years ago.

"It was recreational use that developed into addiction,” Mr Larter said.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring sentenced Klease to seven months' jail (including six months for the stealing offence), and set a parole eligibility date of February 20.