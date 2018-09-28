Taxi involved in two-car crash

CRASH: One north-bound lane is closed on Takalvan St due to a nose-to-tail collision.

A NORTH-BOUND lane on Takalvan St was closed for a short period of time when two cars were involved in a nose-to-tail crash.

Emergency service crews responded to a two-car collision outside the Salvation Army Superstore on Takalvan St around 12.20pm

Witnesses reported traffic was moving slowly through the area while emergency services dealt with the crash involving a car and a Bundaberg taxi.

An ambulance crew assessed multiple patients for injuries but no one required further treatment.

The witnesses said Fire and police crews have moved the cars involved off the road.

It is believed that all lanes are now reopened.