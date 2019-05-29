Menu
A Mackay taxi driver was stabbed by a passenger who couldn't pay his fare. Rob Williams
Crime

Taxi driver stabbed during terrifying encounter

Janessa Ekert
by
29th May 2019 5:15 PM
THE terrifying moment a passenger plunged a knife into a taxi driver because he couldn't pay the fare has been detailed in Mackay District Court.

The victim needed surgery and stitches to close the wound on his forearm that resulted from the attack on August 23 last year.

Joshua Barry Davis had ordered a cab to take him from a petrol station in Mount Pleasant to Slade Point just before midnight.

When the cab arrived, Davis said he's left his bank card at the station and couldn't pay the fare. He opened the door and tried to leave but the driver grabbed his arm to stop him.

Davis grabbed a knife from near his waist and stabbed the driver's arm before running away. A knife with the victim's DNA was found at Davis' home.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to wounding as well as a raft of other charges including evading a fare and possessing a knife in a public place.

The court was told he had already spent about nine months in custody.

"Taxi drivers are vulnerable. They drive people at night and they're alone in the car with people and that's why the courts say an attack on cab drivers has to be treated seriously," Judge Julie Dick said.

Davis was jailed for two years with immediate parole. Convictions were recorded.

