A juvenile allegedly held a taxi at knifepoint overnight. Pics: file photo
Crime

Taxi driver ‘held at knifepoint’ overnight by youths

kaitlyn smith
1st Dec 2020 12:28 PM
A JUVENILE has been charged by police following the alleged attempted robbery of a taxi driver at North Rockhampton overnight.

It is understood two youths, believed to be aged 15 and 14, intercepted the man at Grub St, Koongal around 12.10am early Tuesday morning.

Early reports suggested one of the youths then brandished a knife in an attempt to rob the driver.

The male driver reportedly managed to escape unharmed following the incident.

It is unclear at this time whether any possessions were stolen.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

