FNQ killer had dead birds hanging from ceiling

A KILLER who stabbed a young woman in the face with a butter knife as she slept on his couch, had a fascination with dead animals and taxidermy.

"He used to collect roadkill from the side of the road," Cairns Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Sergeant Brad McLeish said.

Police made the creepy discovery after taxi driver Andreas Mueller rang and confessed to the murder of Erica Liddy.

"You walk into his house… there were skeletons of birds with feathers attached hanging from the ceiling as if they're flying around the house," Det Sgt McLeish said.

Police arrested Andreas Mueller with the murder of 21-year-old Cairns woman Erica Liddy after a five-week investigation into her death.

Mueller had picked up Erica from the Cairns CBD on April 10, 2011 and driven her to his home where she spent some time.

Det Sgt McLeish said that at the time police had received a lot of intel suggesting that taxi drivers were picking up young aboriginal women and giving them free lifts for sexual favours.

"He never admitted to having sex with her," Det Sgt McLeish said.

But Mueller did admit to waking in the middle of the night, getting a butter knife from the kitchen, walking over to Erica who was asleep on his couch and stabbing her in the eye.

Mueller then dumped the dying Erica at a deserted Freshwater bus stop on Kamerunga Rd the following night and called triple-0. She died on April 15.

During a massive manhunt police released the audio file of the triple-0 call, but Det Sgt McLeish said their biggest breakthrough occurred when Mueller himself rang up saying: 'I have information in relation to the murder of Erica Liddy'.

"Two officers went up. As soon as they walked in the front door he starts confessing to the murder," Det Sgt McLeish said. He interviewed Mueller and said he was detached and cold.

"He was real matter of fact about what he did… (he) was happy to explain in a lot of detail what he did to poor Erica, but didn't have any motives or explanations for his actions," Det Sgt Mueller said.

"That was a kill for the sake of killing, he had a fascination with killing someone. It's unexplainable. Why would you do that to another human."

In October 2012 Mueller was jailed for life and now resides at Maryborough Correctional Centre.