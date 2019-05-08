Menu
Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.
Crime

Taxi driver flees in fear after argument

by Judith Aisthorpe
8th May 2019 8:14 AM
A TAXI driver fled from his car, fearing for his safety after an argument broke out when he went to pick up a group of people in Alice Springs on Monday morning.

Just after midnight the taxi driver accepted a job at Larapinta to pick-up two men and a woman.

Duty Superintendent Richard Bryson told the ABC the groups started to argue - at which point the driver decided to leave the car.

"The taxi driver got out of the taxi, fearing for his safety, but one of the males followed him and proceeded to assault him and then proceeded to actually steal the taxi and drive from the scene," he said.

It's understood the driver was shaken from the incident but suffered no major injuries.

