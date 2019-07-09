Taxi company hailing a fresh new name

SMOOTH MOVE: Phil Shield from 13cabs with one of the new-look taxis.

IT'S hard to miss the new-look 13cabs, the fluoro orange lettering is bright and modern and it's also a new name and new look for a Bundy business with a new owner.

Bundaberg Taxis recently re-branded to 13cabs in a business move that is set to shake up the mode of transportation in regional areas.

13cabs Queensland general manager Matt McLachlan said this change in ownership would not cause disruption for the current service provided to Bundaberg and Wide Bay region.

"As a part of Brisbane's Yellow Cabs and 13cabs partnership formed in 2017, 13cabs was pleased to also take responsibility for taxi services in Bundaberg, Yeppoon and Rockhampton,” he said.

"The re-brand of taxis to 13cabs will not affect or interrupt the local taxi service and it will only improve it.”

Mr McLachlan said the re-branding decision was made because they wanted to offer the same convenient and high quality experience in major cities to regional areas too.

"When 13cabs partnered with Yellow Cabs we wanted to the keep the local 'Queensland feel' so well exemplified by regional taxi businesses,” he said.

"However, at the same time we wanted to allow communities like Bundaberg, Yeppoon and Rockhampton to leverage the advantages of Australia's number one taxi brand.”

"This includes access to the 13cabs taxi booking services, our national booking number and the distinctive 13cabs national branding.

"By operating a taxi service in Bundaberg and other regional Queensland areas, 13cabs is able to provide even more Australians with access to our market leading technology and Taxi services.”

While ride share services such as Uber are have picked up steady business in the big cities, Mr McLachlan reiterates the importance of supporting taxis to ensure the service can continue operating in regional areas.

"Like any regional community in Queensland, accessible and universal transport is vital,” Mr McLachlan said.

"Without taxi services, residents would simply not have access to reliable transport solutions. It is important to remember that taxis are more than a just a convenient means of getting around.

"In regional areas they provide a critical substitute for the public transport services and disability services that those in metropolitan areas take for granted.”

To book a trip using 13cabs, call 13 22 27 or visit bundaberg.yellowcab.com.au.