TAX GETS AXE: Cheers to craft beer tax resolution

BEERY GOOD: Bargara Brewing Company's Jack Milbank is pleased with the Federal Government's decision to reform craft beer tax in Australia. Eliza Goetze

A LOCAL craft brewery says the government's move to change craft beer tax will now allow the business to reinvest in the Bundaberg community.

Bargara Brewing Company CEO Jack Milbank has fought tooth and nail, along with other craft breweries across the nation, to persuade the Federal Government that craft beer taxes were "unfair”, too high and hampering opportunities to grow.

Last week, the Coalition announced it would axe the beer tax that charges craft brewers 40 per cent more for using smaller kegs.

Tomorrow's budget will extend concessional draught beer excises to smaller kegs, and increase the amount beverage companies can claim back.

The alcohol excise refund scheme cap will increase from $30,000 a year to $100,000 from July 1 next year.

Mr Milbank told the NewsMail the current excise had slugged his business at a high monthly rate and before his products even hit the shelves.

Now, the increased refund scheme will give Mr Milbank's brewery the opportunity to become more sustainable and grow.

Mr Milbank said the changes had been a long time coming because craft brewing had not been a focal point in the past.

Wine makers scored major tax concessions decades ago.

"I think it was the realisation that the craft sector is a dynamic, innovative, value adding sector with enormous potential exporting premium Queensland craft beer to the world,” he said.

"...this is just levelling the field a bit and giving us a fighting chance.”

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt also welcomed the changes.

"The excise rebate cap for independent regional brewers like Jack were crippling their business,” Mr Pitt said.

Currently, draught beer sold in kegs exceeding 48L is taxed at lower rates compared with beer sold in smaller kegs, something Mr Pitt said was "unfair” for smaller brewery businesses.

"Extending the concessional draught beer excise rates to kegs of 8L or more will level the playing field for craft brewers, which typically use smaller sized kegs, to distribute their beer to pubs, clubs and restaurants.”

Mr Milbank agreed and said the changes would not only benefit craft brewers but also consumers and the environment.

"Equalising the tax for various container sizes means we can supply 19L kegs without an additional tax and the same for 2L growler refills,” he said.

"That will mean it is now more attractive to refill your growler and better environmentally, with less packaging.”

"There will also be less risk of workplace injuries not having to only handle 50L kegs.”

Mr Milbank said the news was great for craft breweries around the state.

"For an emerging industry sector in Australia the current excise was crippling many small breweries who have developed a fantastic array of quality products but been hamstrung by the prohibitive tax,” he said.

"This reform just gives us the fighting chance we need to grow the sector and reclaim and rebuild a great Australian industry.”