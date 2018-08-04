Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COACH: Noeline Taurua.
COACH: Noeline Taurua. DAVID MARIUZ
Netball

Taurua focused on Lightning amid Silver Ferns talk

Steele Taylor
by
4th Aug 2018 4:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NETBALL: Noeline Taurua says she's focused on the Sunshine Coast's Super Netball campaign, amidst speculation surrounding her and the New Zealand national team.

Taurua has been talked about as the potential next coach of the Silver Ferns with Stuff reporting this week that ex- captain Casey Kopua could attempt a shock return to the national side if the former is appointed.

The experienced mentor on Thursday said she was concentrating on the Sunshine Coast's attempt at a title defence.

"All I know at this stage is I'm really focused on Lightning and I really want to finish this competition well,” she said.

"I really want to get ourselves into the top four (for finals)... that's where my focus is at the moment.

"There's a lot of stuff that's coming out in the media and some of it's just (that) they've got their own slant on it but I'm very focused on what I need to do here.”

Taurua was grateful she wasn't in her homeland now, where there is hype surrounding the national squad make-up and coaching role, which should be revealed this month.

"I think there's so much speculation that's happening in regards to the New Zealand Silver Ferns and (in) these moments I'm really glad I'm on this side of the ditch so I can dodge all the questions that are happening from that side.”

Taurua boasts a strong winning percentage at the elite level and she won the trans-Tasman club title with Waikato Bay of Plenty in 2012 and steered the Sunshine Coast to the Australian league title in the club's inaugural year.

She is also a former assistant coach of New Zealand.

Taurua is contracted to the Sunshine Coast until the end of 2019. If she does reach an agreement with Netball New Zealand, she would first need to need work through contract details with the Lightning.

new zealand silver ferns noeline taurua sunshine coast lightning super netball
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Big win for Bundy gin maker

    premium_icon Big win for Bundy gin maker

    Business IF YOU enjoy a drop of Kalki Moon's classic gin, you're not the only one.

    • 4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Minister responds to road woes

    premium_icon Minister responds to road woes

    Politics Safety at the centre of 'decision making'

    • 4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Tucker's return to fun run

    premium_icon Tucker's return to fun run

    News Paul is in top form after nursing a knee injury

    • 4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Cutest little critter in hands of wildlife carer

    premium_icon Cutest little critter in hands of wildlife carer

    Pets & Animals Little find a big deal in garden

    • 4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners