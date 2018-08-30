Taurua appointed coach of New Zealand

NETBALL: Noeline Taurua has been appointed coach of the New Zealand national side and will continue her role as coach of the Sunshine Coast.

Netball New Zealand made the announcement on Thursday, following the end of the Super Netball season.

She will be in charge for the Silver Ferns' World Cup campaign in England next year.

Taurua will also continue to steer the Lightning in the Australian league in 2019, after propelling them to two premierships in as many years. She is contracted there until the end of next season.

Taurua is looking forward to coaching New Zealand and she said she can manage both duties.

"I am very fortunate that most major international netball events are scheduled outside the Suncorp Super Netball season, enabling me to dedicate adequate time and attention to both roles,” she said in an announcement from Netball New Zealand.

"Netball New Zealand and Sunshine Coast Lightning have given significant consideration to my coaching schedule and reached an agreement that will see me share my time between both teams.

"I am very appreciative of the opportunity to take this step forward in my career and want to acknowledge the extraordinary level of support and encouragement I have received from my family, Sunshine Coast Lightning, Netball New Zealand and the general netball community.”

