TATTOOS AND TRAVEL: Mobile tattoo studio arrives in Bundy

TRAVELLING TATTOO STUDIO: Zee and Trent Goldsmith and their 18 month old son have packed up their life for an adventure of travelling and tattoos.

TRAVELLING TATTOO STUDIO: Zee and Trent Goldsmith and their 18 month old son have packed up their life for an adventure of travelling and tattoos. Contributed

WHAT happens when you bring two of your biggest passions together?

For couple Zee and Trent Goldsmith, it means a round-the-clock adventure of travelling and tattoos.

The duo and their 18 month old son recently made the decision to pack up everything they own for life on the road, one in which they wanted to combine their tattoo artistic ability into.

Thus came the creation of their mobile tattoo van and business, Against the Tide.

The family, who started their travels in Cairns, venture around Australia tattooing locals in each place they visit.

TRAVELLING TATTOO: Zee and Trent Goldsmith and their 18 month old son have packed of life for an adventure of travelling and tattoos. Contributed

The Goldsmiths are in Bundaberg from Wednesday until the start of June and plan to visit the best bits of the region while inking up some local clients.

"We have opened all of our books up and will be doing home visits while we are here,” Mrs Goldsmith said.

The decision for a life on the road was an easy one to make for the family, who said they enjoyed what travelling had to offer.

"We can literally do what we love every day,” Mrs Goldsmith said.

"The idea started when we were living on the central coast of NSW- we had this plan to sell our stuff and travel up the east coast to Cairns.

"We would meet other families and always joked about tattooing in the back of a camper van.”

TRAVELLING TATTOO: Trent Goldsmith in the mobile tattoo studio, Against the Tide. Contributed

Turns out the idea wasn't such a bad one, so the couple did their research, got the licensing and made their dream come true.

"We haven't got a base, we just cruise around from place to place,” Mrs Goldsmith said.

"Sometimes we might tattoo our clients in the comfort of their own homes and other times we set up a road side service, depending on council permissions.

TRAVELLING TATTOO: Zee and Trent Goldsmith travel around Australia with their little green van as part of their mobile tattoo business, Against the Tide. Contributed

"Trent does all of the tattooing, he has been a tattoo artist for five years and is an awesome all-rounder but has a passion for black and grey or coloured neo traditional tattoos.”

Against the Tide are taking bookings for their Bundaberg stopover.

Find out more on their Facebook page or phone 0423424809.

You can check out their website here.