Tate is coming to Bundy tomorrow

Tate McDermott of the Reds is seen during the Round 12 Super Rugby match between the Queensland Reds and the Sunwolves at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Friday, May 3, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

Tate McDermott of the Reds is seen during the Round 12 Super Rugby match between the Queensland Reds and the Sunwolves at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Friday, May 3, 2019. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

UNION: The Bundaberg boy is officially coming home, well for one day at least.

Bundy’s Queensland Reds player Tate McDermott will be in the region tomorrow, visiting two schools as part of the Reds to Regions tour.

McDermott was actually meant to be heading to Hervey Bay, as reported in the NewsMail, but the roles have been reversed with fellow Reds player Filipo Daugunu heading to Hervey Bay.

The Bundaberg under-20 Australian player will visit Norville State School at 11am before having lunch at the TAFE Queensland Bundaberg Campus.

McDermott will then spend the afternoon at St Luke’s Anglican School, visiting the school from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

The Queensland Red is expected to run a clinic and teach children all about the game.