Tate is coming to Bundy tomorrow
UNION: The Bundaberg boy is officially coming home, well for one day at least.
Bundy’s Queensland Reds player Tate McDermott will be in the region tomorrow, visiting two schools as part of the Reds to Regions tour.
McDermott was actually meant to be heading to Hervey Bay, as reported in the NewsMail, but the roles have been reversed with fellow Reds player Filipo Daugunu heading to Hervey Bay.
The Bundaberg under-20 Australian player will visit Norville State School at 11am before having lunch at the TAFE Queensland Bundaberg Campus.
McDermott will then spend the afternoon at St Luke’s Anglican School, visiting the school from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.
The Queensland Red is expected to run a clinic and teach children all about the game.