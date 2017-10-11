Tasty treats hit the spot at CMCA Rally

IT'S now the third official day of the CMCA Rally in Bundaberg and tourists are loving what the Bundaberg region has to offer.

Nyree Binney from Hervey Bay is running her stall, Chips with Twists, at the rally and said the event was an amazing opportunity for the Bundaberg region.

"There are over 900 motorhomes here, which equates to about 2000 visitors to Bundaberg and they are absolutely loving it,” she said.

"They have been coming and going all day, seeing the local sights like the Bundaberg Rum Factory and all the other great things the region has to offer.”

Ms Binney said it was the first time her food vendor business had featured at the unique event.

"The rally has been so much fun,” she said.

"The people are happy and having a great time and everyone is relaxed and in no rush at all.

"It's been really great having a yarn with people and hearing all of their amazing travel stories.

"The most interesting part of it all is seeing the sheer size of some of the motorhomes. They are amazing

"The trade stalls are also excellent to talk to.”

Members of the public can attend the CMCA Rally on Saturday and Sunday.