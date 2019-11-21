Menu
Basile Hervieu, a patisserie chef who trained in France will be making Macarons for the markets.
News

Taste of France in Bundy

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
21st Nov 2019 5:00 AM
A LITTLE taste of France is coming to Bundaberg as Zen Beach Retreat is holding a French Christmas Market with all authentic French goods.

Co-owner of Zen Shane Emms said his wife, Pascaline Emms was French and his son, Basile Hervieu, was a trained French patisserie chef so the food would be outstanding.

“Our son is a pastry chef and he is making traditional French macarons and my wife is making traditional French cookies,” Mr Emms said.

“The macarons are great and I believe on the day the French chef will be there too.”

After moving to Bundaberg from France four years ago the Emms family opened up Zen Beach Retreat but they always had the idea for French markets on their minds.

“We have 60 French and Italian dresses from French markets and we have a huge range of French antiques and art wares,” he said.

A few of the 60 dresses made from French linen brought over from France.
“We brought them all here when we moved here four years ago, we always intended to do some French things here.”

Mr Emms said Christmas was the right time to finally hold the markets allowing people to find something different and special for gifts.

The market will be held on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 from 8am to 4pm alongside their record market with over 1400 records up for sale.

