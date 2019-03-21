Taste Bundy: The four-month festival for all foodies

THE table is set for Queensland's longest food festival and it's happing right here in the state's mixing bowl of locally grown produce.

Taste Bundaberg Festival celebrates all things the 4670 postcode and surrounding areas have to offer over four weekends from May through August.

A series of mini-festivals will be held over the four-month celebration with food, music, art and a free #LoveBundy laneway festival that will be sure to get everyone in the groove of it.

The festival shines a spotlight on the connections between Bundaberg's farmers, graziers and fisherman with its chefs, brewers and artisans to put fresh, seasonal and local produce on plates.

From the famous Bundaberg Rum, award winning Kalki Moon gin and Ohana Winery to the agricultural wonders of Tinaberries and local restaurants such as Water St Kitchen and the Lighthouse Hotel, there's an event for everyone.

The event launches on the Labour Day weekend of May 3 and will wrap up August 18.