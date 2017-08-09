24°
Tassie's chill blasts north to Bundaberg

Mikayla Haupt
| 9th Aug 2017 12:00 PM
HOT AND COLD: Maximum temperatures are expected to be above average heading into the weekend.
HOT AND COLD: Maximum temperatures are expected to be above average heading into the weekend. BOM

While spring is drawing near, the chill of winter is still here, with the temperature dropping to 5.8 degrees this morning - the coldest morning of the month so far.

The mercury bottomed out about 4pm.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said "cool blasts” are coming up from the country's south.

"There is a high pressure system over the Bight at the moment and that is pushing cold, dry air up from the likes of Tasmania,” he said.

"The wind and pressure system bring that air up which is why there are such cold nights and dry days.”

This morning saw widespread frosts across the region and frost is expected through inland parts of the state tomorrow.

The high is forecast to move slowly eastwards across south-eastern Australia before heading into the Tasman Sea.

Despite this morning's low temperature, daytime temperatures are predicted to be above the average tomorrow and into the weekend.

