Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

by Anthony Piovesan
25th Jul 2020 5:32 AM

 

 

Tasmania will open its border to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory in two weeks' time.

Premier Peter Gutwein announced the "travel bubble" would start on August 7, with people entering Tasmania to take a mandatory COVID-19 test if they exhibit symptoms upon arrival.

If they refuse, they will be ordered into hotel quarantine for 14 days or sent home.

Gutwein said borders with the remaining mainland states and territories would remain shut due to a surge in virus cases.

"We will step back into this carefully and cautiously," he said on Friday.

Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden
Premier Peter Gutwein gives an update on Tasmania's borders. Luke Bowden

 

Tasmania has just one active case of coronavirus, a young woman who returned from Victoria about a week ago and tested positive in hotel quarantine.

"Our state, without a doubt, is one of the safest places in the world right now," he said.

"In public health's view, so are South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia."

South Australia currently has two active coronavirus cases, Western Australia has 14 and the Northern Territory has one.

Originally published as Tassie bans key states from travel bubble

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 health tasmania travel bubble

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

        premium_icon An Aussie tradition back in Bundy this weekend

        News As life continues to return to normal after COVID-19, a classic Aussie pastime will also make a comeback in Bundy today.

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        “Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

        premium_icon “Young and inexperienced” learner cops $2000 fine

        News The car was seen driving up and down the street before it crashed.

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Avoid angering these protective Aussie parents

        premium_icon Avoid angering these protective Aussie parents

        News TOP TIPS: Maggies have reportedly started swooping early this season, here’s how to...

        • 25th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        premium_icon Read everything for just $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites