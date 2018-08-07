Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tasmanian Housing Minister Roger Jaensch says there’s a perception that rules governing short-stay accommodation are being ignored by some operators. Picture: DAVID KILLICK
Tasmanian Housing Minister Roger Jaensch says there’s a perception that rules governing short-stay accommodation are being ignored by some operators. Picture: DAVID KILLICK
Technology

The state cracking down on Airbnb and Stayz operators

by DAVID KILLICK
7th Aug 2018 3:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE State Government is toughening up on short-stay accommodation providers who are flouting rules requiring them to register their properties.

Housing Minister Roger Jaensch today announced legislation to increase penalties both for providers and for popular sharing economy platforms such as Airbnb and Stayz for not having the correct permits.

He said there was a perception that existing rules - which require a permit to rent more than four rooms in a house, or an entire house, apartment or shack - were being ignored by some.

"The intent of the legislation is to require anyone listing an investment property on an online platform to show details of their required permit.

"People sharing their primary residence online will not be affected by the legislation.

"Property owners and online platform providers found to be in breach of the rules could face penalties, which may include significant fines.

"It's important that those who benefit from the sharing economy make sure they are doing the right thing."

Mr Jaensch said the legislation would come before State Parliament before the end of the year after a public awareness campaign.

airbnb editors gig economy stayz

Top Stories

    Police investigate reports woman harassing Bargara walkers

    premium_icon Police investigate reports woman harassing Bargara walkers

    News BARGARA police are investigating alleged reports of a woman harassing walkers on Turtle Trail in Bargara.

    The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    premium_icon The most winning Oz Lotto numbers ahead of $70m jackpot

    News Statistics reveal most and least successful numbers

    Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    premium_icon Hinkler reps go head to head in cashless card Senate hearing

    Politics Senate Community Affairs Committee hears arguments at hearing

    Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    premium_icon Love scam: Woman catfishing on Facebook during alleged fraud

    Crime Police claim one of the women also used online dating site RSVP.

    Local Partners