Taskforce for better treatment

A special taskforce has been appointed to assist people that have been diagnosed with one of the world’s worst cancers.

A special taskforce has been appointed to assist people that have been diagnosed with one of the world’s worst cancers.

A SPECIAL taskforce has been appointed to assist people that have been diagnosed with one of the world’s worst cancers.

Blood cancer is one of Australia’s deadliest diseases, with 20 people losing their lives to the disease every day.

As this number of deaths is set to project to 100 by 2035, the Leukaemia Foundation and Federal Minister for Health Greg Hunt have established a taskforce, consisting of 30 leading blood cancer experts.

The Leukaemia Foundation’s CEO Bill Petch said collaborative action is required to meet the needs of those living with the deadly disease.

“It’s the first time in Australian history that the issue of blood cancer has been put under the national microscope and now we are working collaboratively on a National Action Plan to catalyse health system reform, help accelerate research, enable access to novel and specialised therapies and most importantly, to empower patients,” Mr Petch said.

“The aim is to create a future where all Australians receive the best treatment available and not only survive their disease, but thrive with all of the support they need.

“The Leukaemia Foundation is proud and privileged to stand with Australia’s incredibly talented and diverse blood cancer community to make sure everyone has access to the best care, to accelerate research delivering rapid advancements and to empower people with blood cancer to live well.”

Mr Petch said the State of the Nation report looks at the impact of blood cancers and shows cases of blood cancers have been under-reported.

“We now know that the true size, scale and impact of blood cancer in Australia has been significantly underestimated, potentially leading to inconsistency and inadequacy of funding and service delivery,” Mr Petch said.

“The funds raised by World’s Greatest Shave are vital to improve and save lives, so we urge all Australians to take a stand against blood cancer by rallying together, signing up and getting sponsored to bravely shave their heads or cut or colour their hair in 2020.”

Register at worldsgreatestshave.com