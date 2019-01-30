Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Taser, abduction claims detail attack on woman

Ross Irby
by
30th Jan 2019 3:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been refused bail after being accused of taking part in a violent incident in which a woman was allegedly tasered.

Police later found a taser in the house the accused shares with his brother.

Daniel Raemond Susec denied any involvement when he appeared in custody before Ipswich Magistrates Court on four charges.

Susec, 33, from West Ipswich, is charged with entering a dwelling with intent at Raceview on November 28; robbery in company/with actual violence; deprivation of liberty; and assault causing bodily harm/in company.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Trent Voigt said police opposed bail as the matter was extremely serious and stemmed from the escalation of a dispute where a woman was allegedly tasered and abducted.

He said Susec had been identified by a witness from a police photo board.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was alleged Susec's fingerprint was found on a vehicle. Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley said Susec was residing at his brother's rented home.

"He lives underneath and has no access upstairs where his brother is," Ms Oxley said.

Bail was refused with Susec remanded in custody to appear in court on February 20.

abduction ipswich court robbery tasered
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Bundy's crime figures at 10-year high, but not all bad news

    premium_icon Bundy's crime figures at 10-year high, but not all bad news

    Crime BUNDABERG'S crime rate has sky-rocketed over the past 10 years, but police say it's not all bad news.

    'GET A JOB!' Abuse hurled at cashless card protesters

    premium_icon 'GET A JOB!' Abuse hurled at cashless card protesters

    Politics Bundy residents against cashless card barraged with abuse

    Your say: Four solutions to Bundy's CBD woes

    premium_icon Your say: Four solutions to Bundy's CBD woes

    Opinion Letter writers weigh in after reports too many CBD shops closing

    Rape accused told stepdaughter her 'undies were in the way'

    premium_icon Rape accused told stepdaughter her 'undies were in the way'

    Crime Bundaberg man accused of raping stepdaughter on dirt track