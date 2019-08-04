Menu
CROSS CHOPPING KING: Tarron George working his magic in the kitchen, with Jamie Oliver's Ministry of Food nutritionists and kitchen managers, Bridget Horsey and Lexi Costello.
Community

Tarron turning up the heat with help from Jamie Oliver

Rhylea Millar
by
3rd Aug 2019 12:10 PM
TARRON George is a man of many talents.

He is a basketball player, an excellent cook and loves being front and centre during a photo shoot.

When the Jamie Oliver's Ministry of Food came to Bundaberg, food lover, Tarron enrolled himself into the five-week course.

Nutritionist and Kitchen Manager, Bridget Horsey said she has loved watching Tarron's progression in the kitchen and positive attitude light up the room each week.

"I've been here every week with Tarron and the experience is usually very daunting for a lot of participants, but Tarron has quite a nice, confident vibe to him,” she said.

"When we were learning about cross chopping, I went over to Tarron and he pretty much got it right from the beginning, so we all started calling him the cross chopping king.

"Tarron is such a beautiful person and I think sometimes there's a misconception about people with disabilities, but Tarron is proof that he is capable, he is independent and he does have very impressive cooking skills.”

Tarron George in his Jamie Oliver apron with John Hellmuth.
The course has not only strengthened his food abilities, with Tarron making a lot of new and lifelong friends, through the program.

The cross chopping king himself says while he has a few favourites, he isn't bias when it comes to food.

"I enjoy all food, but especially lasagne, curries and pies,” Tarron said.

"I like cooking at home with my Mum and I love my job at The Deli.”

Tarron's support worker, John Hellmuth also has loved witnessing Tarron thrive in the kitchen.

"Tarron is very independent, he has so many skills and has always been really good with food - you show him something once and he's happy to do that all day long,” Mr Hellmuth said.

"The Deli is really giving people with disabilities a chance to break out, have a job and not be secluded.”

While Mr Hellmuth has not been lucky enough to taste Tarron's cooking yet, he confirmed that Tarron's coffee and milkshake skills are sublime.

