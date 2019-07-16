Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Passengers have been stranded after an oil spill suspended a Tuesday morning flight to Brisbane.
Passengers have been stranded after an oil spill suspended a Tuesday morning flight to Brisbane. Ellen Ransley
Breaking

Tarmac oil spill strands passengers for nine hours

Ellen Ransley
by
16th Jul 2019 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PASSENGERS have been stranded after a suspected oil spill on the tarmac at the Roma Airport.

The spill has grounded a departing flight bound for Brisbane from Roma this morning.

One of dozens of passengers told Newscorp the flight was due to leave Roma at 10.30am but shortly after were told they would not be able to leave until the tarmac spill had been cleaned up.

Shortly before 12pm, passengers were asked to vacate the plane.

"They have put us all on the 7.20pm flight tonight instead," a passenger said.

"It's a bit annoying that we have to wait another seven hours for a flight to Brisbane... I could drive there in that time," another said.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were not called to the scene.

Maranoa Regional Council have been approached for comment.

MORE TO COME..

airport air traffic brisbane oil spill qantas roma
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    LNP's burning questions about bushfire review report

    premium_icon LNP's burning questions about bushfire review report

    Environment OPPOSITION Leader Deb Frecklington has slammed the 2018 Queensland Bushfires Review Report saying it fails to investigate key disaster prevention concerns.

    20 of Bundy's most stylish people reveal their inspiration

    premium_icon 20 of Bundy's most stylish people reveal their inspiration

    News We profile 20 of Bundaberg's most classy locals

    Bennett seeks abortion change

    premium_icon Bennett seeks abortion change

    Politics Abortion law needs readjusting, says MP

    LOW ACT: Thieves steal from hospital patient

    LOW ACT: Thieves steal from hospital patient

    News Police are appealing for any information

    • 16th Jul 2019 12:00 PM