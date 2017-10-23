Targo gets sweeter with new choc on the block

SWEET: Melanice Jacobsen in her new store on Targo St.

SWEET: Melanice Jacobsen in her new store on Targo St.

CHOCOLATE lovers can now cha cha down the CBD because locally loved Cha Cha Chocolate now has a store front.

In the wake of the business's sixth birthday, owner of the choc shop Melanice Jacobsen said she can't wait to open the doors of her new store.

"In that time we now specialise in candy/dessert buffets, personalised wedding favours, gift baskets, event styling and on the day co-ordination and also amazing prop hire,” she said.

"Last year we set up a pop up shop over north for five weeks at Christmas and it was the talk of the town, it was a huge success.

"This year we wanted a shop front and we love the boutique shopping in the CBD and wanted to join this collection of shops and it all went from there.”

With a hereditary sweet tooth, it's no wonder the business has been such a hit.

"It's in my blood you could say, it's my turn to carry on my family tradition in the chocolate industry,” she said.

"My parents had a chocolate factory/shop before I was even born, I worked in the family business for 10 years and started doing candy buffets for events.

"I also love eating it, ask anyone that knows me I always have it in my handbag and my belly.”

Ms Jacobsen said social media has played a major part of the business's success.

"Facebook has been my lifeline to my customers and once the shop opens it will be even more daily updates,” she said.

"We have recently set up a basic website but plan to set up a shopping cart.

"I love my little business it's taken me in the direction of my dreams and I hope this shop is amazing as I plan it to be.” she said.

The doors at 23 Targo St are set to open in the last week of October.

"We will be open for eight weeks and open every day until Christmas Eve.

"We have always said we are not just a chocolate shop 'we are an experience' it's going to be super special.

"I have added two businesses to our shop this year: The Candle Cafe and My Dainty Affair.”

"We have added so many new products, our most exciting is our new Vintage Inspired Chocolate Cabinet.”

"I plan to open on the 30th but may open on the 28th.”