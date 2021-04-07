Target to start shutting stores this weekend

Closure dates for Target stores confirmed – with some shutting up as early as this weekend.

Closure dates for Target stores confirmed – with some shutting up as early as this weekend.

Westfarmers have confirmed a number of Queensland Target stores will shut up shop in coming weeks as part of a nationwide rebrand.

The Target at Longreach will close on April 10, followed by Clifton Beach on April 17 and Kippa-Ring on April 24.

Stores in Cairns and The Willows will close on May 1 and June 5.

Kippa-Ring Shopping Centre manager Jennifer Spratling confirmed the retailer would shut its doors on April 24.

The Target at Kippa-Ring Shopping Centre will close on April 24, 2021.

It follows Westfarmers announcement in May 2020 that 75 Target stores across Australia would close as part of a major rebranding move.

Most other Target stores not slated for closure will be rebranded as Kmart.

The Target stores in the Caboolture district will remain untouched despite the massive restructure.

Each store will be selling clearance stock ahead of its closure. Items available will depend on what is left.

With a Kmart located in the adjacent Peninsula Fair Shopping Centre the news the Kippa-Ring Target was closing did not take many by surprise.

The Target stores at Kippa-Ring, Longreach, Cairns and Clifton Beach will close shortly as part of a major Westfarmers rebrand.

Ms Spratling said the closure of Target would open up new retail opportunities at the centre.

"We have been working closely with Target for some time in planning for this departure, confirmed in early 2020, which provided us with the valuable opportunity to unlock retail space and enhance the Centre's retail mix in line with our long-term masterplan," Ms Spratling said.

"At this stage we are working to finalise our plans for this space so it is still too early to share specific details, but we look forward to making some exciting announcements in the near future."

A Target spokeswoman thanked the Kippa-Ring team, community and customers.

"Our focus is on supporting our team through this time as we work through finding suitable redeployment without other Westfarmers businesses as well as with other employers in town," the spokeswoman said.

"The wellbeing and health of our team is a clear priority."

Originally published as Target to start shutting Qld stores this weekend