TARGET PRACTICE: Club opens for members to have a shoot

Maryborough Clay Target Club members David Nicholson and Malcolm Zipf were getting in some practice shooting at the range. Picture: Glen Porteous

CLAY SHOOTING: Maryborough shooters have a return to normal life in their sights.

Maryborough Clay Target Club has opened up its grounds and set the trap layout up for its members to start practising Saturday.

With coronavirus restrictions being lifted in stages, club members have made plans to keep to the 10 person only attendance with social distancing rules.

Club president Ross Anderson said even though there were some limitations on what they could do, members were happy to get back on to the grounds again.

"With more restrictions lifting today, we are working on a squad of five shooters with a three-metre social distancing space," Anderson said.

"They will shoot at five targets a turn and then change lanes in sequence and end up shooting at 25 targets in total."

The Saturday practice shoot is on tomorrow from 1pm to 4pm.

March 22 was the last competition shoot by the club, which has up to 70 members.

Anderson said they were eager to get back into shooting on the grounds.

The club has a high level of professionalism with six level one coaches who adhere to safety standards required for the grounds operation.

Anderson himself has an international history in the skeet shooting discipline, representing New Zealand in 1984 at the South Pacific Championships.

He won one gold and two bronze medals.

The grounds are located on Baumgart Rd, Maryborough.

For more information contact the club on its website mctc.org.au or Facebook page.