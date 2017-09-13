Tapestry of Indian culture on display

EVENT: Divulge in Indian culture and art when Confluence: A Festival of India makes its way to Bundaberg.

THE colours, sounds and sights of India will come together in Bundaberg this month for a celebration of all things art and culture.

Confluence: A Festival of India first toured Australia in 2016 and this year promises to deliver a vibrant, eclectic range of performances ranging from the classical to the contemporary from dance, music and cinema.

The fun kicks off in Bundaberg at the end of September and workshops, film screenings and performances will continue across the weekend.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said Bundaberg was fortunate to be just one of two communities across Queensland to experience a taste of genuine Indian culture both through food and performance.

Cr Dempsey said he was thrilled the region will get to witness a "superb cultural experience”.

"This is a perfect opportunity for us to build closer ties with India and to recognise and celebrate, not just the strong Indian community within the region, but our willingness to embrace multiculturalism,” he said.

The weekend's events include:

The Kutle Khan Project

When: Saturday, September 30 at 7.30pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

A unique collective of musicians highlighting Kutle Khan, a multi-talented folk musician who has performed across the world.

He embodies the rich, melodious rhythmic traditions of Rajasthani folk music blended within contemporary Indian and Western musical traditions.

Film screenings double feature

When: Sunday, October 1 from 6.30pm

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Lion (PG) Five-year-old Saroo gets lost on a train travelling away from his home and family.

Frightened and bewildered, he ends up thousands of miles away, in chaotic Kolkata.

Mary Kom (M) A chronicle of the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom, who went through several hardships before audaciously accomplishing her ultimate dream.

Bollywood Dance Workshop

When: Sunday, October 1 from 3.30pm

Where: Buss Park

An instructor will teach choreography based on popular Hindi songs, mixing powerful and sensuous movements.

The workshop communicates the energy and fun that is the essence of Indian cinema. No bookings required. Food and other entertainment from 3pm to 7pm.

To find out more, go to http://bit.ly/2xgtzGE.