Tanya comes back from start-up weekend with fresh ideas

NOT only was Impact CEO Tanya O'Shea part of the winning team at the recentGlobal Startup Weekend Women event, but she is also set to help bring the business to Bundaberg with Impact as the pilot site.

Ms O'Shea said the focus of Speckio was to create and manage high performing teams using psychometric profiling tools and her belief in the necessity of this concept will see it implemented at Impact Community Services.

Having never been a participant at a startup weekend before, Ms O'Shea said it was an incredible weekend with 11 teams chosen from more than 20 pitches - Speckio being the pitch she was most eager to be a part of.

As part of a team of six people who helped develop the Speckio concept, Ms O'Shea's role revolved around customer validation, competition analysis and listening to help with pitch development.

She said being part of a team with varying business expertises, interest and age made for an "incredible cognitive diversity" that made for an effective team.

Ms O'Shea the use of a program like Speckio, which is designed to communicate how people like to work, what drives them and what they need, is applicable when establishing a new team or if there are performance issues within a team.

While called a startup weekend, Ms O'Shea said the beauty of these events is that you don't need to be an entrepreneur, founder or someone with a problem.

All you need to be is someone who is interested in problem solving and a willingness to help.

Ms O'Shea will be a coach and mentor at the Bundaberg-based startup event at the Generator this Friday.